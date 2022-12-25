Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MP. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

