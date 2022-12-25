Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $252,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

