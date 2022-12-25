Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

