Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

