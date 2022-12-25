Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

XYL stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

