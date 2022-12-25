Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,272 shares of company stock worth $84,654,298. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

