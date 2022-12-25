Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $56.37.

