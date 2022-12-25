Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,430 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

