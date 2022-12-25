Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

