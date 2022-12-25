Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX opened at $98.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

