Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

SYY opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

