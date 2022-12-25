Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHW opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.