Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

