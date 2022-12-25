Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

