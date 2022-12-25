Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,979 shares of company stock valued at $712,791. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

