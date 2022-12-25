Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 61.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 394,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,930 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $380,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 112,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,686 shares of company stock worth $7,181,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

