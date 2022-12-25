Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

