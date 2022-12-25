Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

