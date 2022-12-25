Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

