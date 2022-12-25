Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 176,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

