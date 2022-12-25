Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

