Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Purchases $38,400.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

