Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.5% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 606,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 165,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.