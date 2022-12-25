MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.52. MasterBrand shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 14,118 shares.

MBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

