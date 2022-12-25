Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 498.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $40.58 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.