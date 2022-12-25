Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 319 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
