Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 319 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

