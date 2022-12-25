Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,938.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 324,909 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.9 %
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker
In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.