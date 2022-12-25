Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,226 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.