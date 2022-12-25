Mayport LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 209.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 259.7% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $207,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 208.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 188.6% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.