McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 341 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

