Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 283.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.