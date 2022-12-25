MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

About MEI Pharma

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

