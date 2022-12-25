MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) vs. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Financial Comparison

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $203.57 million 6.44 -$217.86 million ($4.03) -5.75 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 7.13 -$79.56 million ($2.51) -2.39

MeiraGTx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50 MeiraGTx 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.57%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 426.90%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -107.02% -28.89% -23.89% MeiraGTx -265.59% -73.42% -38.64%

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

