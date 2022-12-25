Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $39,911.40 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

META stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $352.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $312.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,639,100,000 after acquiring an additional 481,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.