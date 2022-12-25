MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

