Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.62. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,560.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

