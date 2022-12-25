MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.60

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.25. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 83,355 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 689,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.