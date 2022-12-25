Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

