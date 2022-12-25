Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.57. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

