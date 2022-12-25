MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

