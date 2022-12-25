Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Up 1.7 %

MPLX opened at $32.72 on Friday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

