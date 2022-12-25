My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $115.41 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

