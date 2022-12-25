Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $145.85

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.85, but opened at $149.61. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $148.78, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

