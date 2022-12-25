National Bank of Canada FI Buys 100,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7,473.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Ciena worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $555,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,033. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.