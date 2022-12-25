National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $282.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

