National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,607,542 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607,542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of Kyndryl worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $11.04 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

