National Bank of Canada FI Sells 622,264 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,264 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

CASY stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

