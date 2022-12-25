Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.43. Natura &Co shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 5,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natura &Co by 346.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

