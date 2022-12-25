New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of New Gold worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.02 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

