New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.71. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 8,706 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.69.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

